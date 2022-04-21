Actress Assault Case: Kerala HC posts crime branch plea to cancel actor Dileep's bail to Apr 26

Kerala High Court on Thursday posted the Kerala Police Crime Branch's plea seeking to cancel the bail granted to Malayalam actor Dileep for another day.

The Court posted the matter to April 26.

While hearing the case today, the Crime Branch submitted more evidence to the court. The probe team alleged that he had destroyed evidence and influenced the witnesses.

Dileep was granted bail in 2017 by the Kerala High Court. While granting the bail, the court made it clear that the probe team can approach the court seeking cancellation of the bail if he violates the bail conditions.

The actress, who worked in Tamil and Telugu films, was allegedly abducted and molested inside her car by a group of men, who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017.

( With inputs from ANI )

