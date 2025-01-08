Actress Honey Rose files complaint against businessman Boby Chemmanur

Kochi, Jan 8 Popular actress Honey Rose on Tuesday filed a police complaint against jewellery businessman Boby Chemmanur for using derogatory words against her.

Rose herself disclosed this and pointed out that she went to the police and submitted her complaint about the way she was insulted.

"This really unpleasant incident took four months ago and my family was really disturbed due to this," said Rose after registering her complaint.

The actress informed this also through her social media account and has alerted Chemmanur that she will go forward with the complaint against the close friends and associates of the businessman as well.

Incidentally two days back, Rose, without naming the person who harassed her, took to her social media account and narrated the incident.

Following this a barrage of cyberattacks on her increased and by now around two dozen people have been arrested by the police.

Rose made her acting debut with the 2005 Malayalam film 'Boyy Friennd' and her breakthrough role came in 2012 with 'Trivandrum Lodge'.

After which Rose has had no reason to look back on her acting career and is now a hugely sought-after actress, especially for events.

Chemmanur is the chairman of a huge business conglomerate, the Chemmanur International group, and using his closeness with football icon, the late Diego Maradona, he was able to bring him to Kerala in 2012.

At times through his activities, Chemmanur got into the media industry and one such event of his was when he undertook a record-breaking marathon (812 km) in April 2014 from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram to creating the world's largest blood bank, which is an active forum donating blood required for the needy.

The marathon had created news as he was able to create awareness across the state and the country and around 1.4 million people donated blood for the noble cause.

