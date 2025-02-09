Actress Jaya Prada and son take holy dip in Sangam, laud Maha Kumbh arrangements

Mahakumbh Nagar, Feb 9 Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj is drawing massive crowds daily.

On Sunday, yesteryear actress and former Member of Parliament (MP) Jaya Prada took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam with her son. She praised the event's arrangements and expressed her joy at attending the Kumbh Mela.

Jaya Prada said, "I am thrilled. The devotion and reverence with which lakhs of devotees are coming to take a dip of faith in Triveni Sangam is worth seeing."

She praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, calling the government's arrangements for devotees "commendable".

This time, special attention has been given to security, cleanliness, transportation, and other facilities in Mahakumbh 2025.

The state government has set up camps, health services, security deployments, and traffic management to ensure a smooth experience for devotees.

Many devotees from the country and abroad are coming to Prayagraj to organise Mahakumbh. This includes a large number of film stars as well as people associated with politics.

Maha Kumbh 2025, which commenced on January 13 (Paush Purnima) is drawing an unprecedented number of devotees and pilgrims from across the world.

The state government has made elaborate arrangements for the devotees and is also receiving accolades from various quarters.

The camps, and medical services set up by the state administration along with efficient traffic management and sanitation in the world's largest religious congregation are drawing attention globally.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor