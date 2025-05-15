Adani Airports snaps ties with Turkish firm DragonPass

New Delhi, May 15 Adani Airport Holdings has scrapped its agreement with Turkish company DragonPass to provide the latter’s customers access to its airport lounges. The move comes in the wake of Turkey’s support to Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attacks and Operation Sindoor launched by India to avenge the killings of 26 tourists.

“Our association with DragonPass, which provided access to airport lounges, has been terminated with immediate effect. DragonPass customers will no longer have access to lounges at Adani-managed airports. This change will have no impact on the airport lounge and travel experience for other customers,” the Adani Airport Holdings spokesperson said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the government has revoked the security clearance for Turkish ground-handling firm Celebi Airport Services at the Indian airports, as calls grew to ban Turkish businesses in the wake of their country supporting Pakistan.

In a notification, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said that “in the exercise of power conferred upon DG, BCAS, the security clearance in Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd is hereby revoked with immediate effect in the interest of National Security.”

The Turkish company handles around 70 per cent of the ground operations at Mumbai airport, including passenger services, load control, flight operations, cargo and postal services, warehouses and bridge operations.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation, Murlidhar Mohol, said in a post on X that we have received requests from across India to ban Celebi NAS Airport Services India Ltd, a Turkish company operating ground handling services at Indian airports.

“Recognising the seriousness of the issue and the call to protect national interests, we have taken cognisance of these requests and the Ministry of Civil Aviation has revoked the security clearance of the said company. Ensuring the safety and interests of the nation remains our top priority,” the minister posted.

Since its entry in 2008, Celebi has expanded its presence in India's aviation sector.

As per reports, the firm is partly owned by Sumeyye Erdogan, daughter of Tayyip Erdogan.

Sumeyye Erdogan is married to Selcuk Bayraktar, the man who produces Bayraktar military drones, which Pakistan used against India.

This suggests that support to Pakistan is not just a matter of Turkish state policy, but one in which Erdogan’s own family is directly involved, according to reports.

