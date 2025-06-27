Adani becomes India’s fastest-growing brand with focus on infra, green energy

New Delhi, June 27 The Adani Group has emerged as the fastest-growing Indian brand this year, with its brand value up by 82 per cent, according to a new report.

The Group’s growth is attributed to aggressive and integrated infrastructure focus, surge in green energy ambitions, and increased brand equity across key stakeholders, said the ‘Most Valuable Indian Brands 2025’ report by London-based Brand Finance.

The value of the Adani brand surged from $3.55 billion in 2024 to $6.46 billion, marking a substantial gain of $2.91 billion -- a testament to the Group's strategic clarity, resilience and commitment to sustainable growth.

The increase in value this year is greater than the entire brand valuation reported in 2023, helping the Adani Group climb to rank 13 from 16 last year, according to the report.

The company has seen record-breaking revenue, unprecedented growth and historic profitability.

Addressing the 33rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) this week, Gautam Adani, the Chairman of the Adani Group, said “In FY25, our numbers were strong. Across all our sectors, we did more than just scale. We created impact, inspired change, and most importantly, deepened our national commitment”.

In terms of consolidated numbers, at the Group level, revenues grew by 7 per cent, EBITDA by 8.2 per cent, and Net Debt-to-EBITDA ratio remained healthy at 2.6x. Total revenues were Rs 2,71,664 crore, and adjusted EBITDA was Rs 89,806 crore.

“Our capital investment across businesses is set to break all records. We anticipate an annual CAPEX spend of $15-20 billion for the next five years. These are not just investments in our Group, but investments in the possibilities for doing our part to build India’s infrastructure,” said Gautam Adani.

Adani Power crossed 100 billion units of generation -- a scale never before matched by any private sector company. It is now well on track to reach 31 GW capacity by 2030.

Meanwhile, showcasing a resilient economy amid robust policies, the collective brand value of the top 100 Indian companies reached $236.5 billion in 2025 to date. The Brand Finance ranking report results remained stable, reflecting a year of steady gains for major Indian brands across sectors.

