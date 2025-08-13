Adani Digital Labs introduces key innovations to uplift airport, travel experience

Ahmedabad, Aug 13 Adani Digital Labs (ADL), the technology arm of Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), on Wednesday announced a series of transformative initiatives aimed at redefining the travel and airport experience for passengers across Adani-managed airports in India.

The strategic moves enhance convenience, comfort, and engagement at Adani Airports, solidifying its position as a leader in digital innovation within the aviation sector.

“The new ADL aims to infuse energy, diverse ideas, and unparalleled expertise into its operations. This marks the first phase of a broader strategy to deliver an exclusive digital-first experience to passengers. In every project we undertake, our objective is to diminish and alleviate travel-related anxiety for passengers,” said Srushti Adani, Director, Adani Digital Labs.

“Offerings will include up-to-the-minute information, exciting rewards and special tiered lounge services, moving beyond standard aggregator offerings to create a truly personalised digital experience, making it a delight for passengers to journey through our airports,” Srushti Adani added.

Demonstrating its commitment to growth and innovation, ADL inaugurated a 150-seater office in Ahmedabad, from where the team will continue to develop customer-centric solutions for the airport environment.

These solutions will address common travel challenges such as time constraints, limited awareness of amenities, and long queues.

Serving as a digital companion, the app will empower passengers to plan, navigate, and enjoy their airport experience with several features.

Adani Rewards is a groundbreaking loyalty initiative designed exclusively for airport travellers. This is the first of its kind loyalty programmes in the Indian airport ecosystem, focused on delivering exceptional value and unforgettable experiences. The programme seamlessly spans F&B, retail, car parking, duty-free shopping, and meet & greet services, offering unmatched flexibility and ease of use.

A cutting-edge digital platform now streamlines lounge access at Adani Airports. Travellers can now easily pre-book lounges, check card eligibility, and enjoy hassle-free entry—eliminating queues and delays.

The users can browse and shop from an extensive catalogue of F&B, duty-free, and retail stores. Convenient airport services such as Delivery at Gate, Multi-cart Orders, group orders for Duty-Free, and Park & Fly for seamless parking, according to the company.

