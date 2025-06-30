Adani Group, ISKCON serve devotion with nutrition during Puri Rath Yatra

Puri, June 30 The sacred Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri continues to transform the spiritual landscape of India, drawing millions of devotees from across the country and around the world. But in 2025, this grand celebration of faith took on a deeper resonance—a powerful confluence of devotion, service, and social responsibility.

This year marked a unique collaboration between the Adani Group and ISKCON, who joined hands to offer free prasad meals to thousands of devotees throughout the city of Puri. What began as a simple act of Seva evolved into a heartwarming experience of nourishment, both physical and spiritual.

The prasad, freshly cooked and served with love, included hot rice and soft rotis, seasonal mixed vegetables, protein-rich dal payasam, sweet gulab jamuns, halwa, and cooling curd rice.

The menu wasn’t just about taste—it was carefully curated to meet the nutritional needs of those walking long miles in the summer heat. Each plate, on average, delivered between 700-900 calories, over 20 grams of protein, and a healthy mix of fibre, vitamins, and essential minerals, making it a wholesome and balanced meal for every pilgrim.

The scale of the distribution was as impressive as its intent. Key locations such as Talabania Bus Stand, Puri Railway Station, near Gundicha Temple, Swargadwar Junction, Bagla Dharmasala, Digabarani Parking, and Doodhwala Dharamshala were transformed into vibrant seva centres, where volunteers served food with humility and grace. From morning until late evening, the flow of pilgrims continued, and so did the flow of prasad—each meal a symbol of divine hospitality.

What made this initiative even more commendable was the attention to hygiene and environmental consciousness. No thermocol or plastic was used; biodegradable paper plates were provided instead. Volunteers wore gloves while serving, and large polythene bags were arranged at each site for proper waste disposal. It wasn’t just food being served; it was a complete ecosystem of dignity, discipline, and devotion.

During the Rath Yatra, when Lord Jagannath, accompanied by his siblings Balabhadra and Subhadra, travels through the city in his chariot, it is believed that the Lord steps out to bless without discrimination. Mirroring this spirit, the Adani-ISKCON initiative ensured that every soul, rich or poor, local or visitor, received the same heartfelt service.

This effort showed how spiritual institutions and responsible corporations can come together to create a lasting impact beyond religious rituals.

In the end, the 2025 Rath Yatra in Puri will not only be remembered for the divine procession but also for the warm plates of prasad that nourished the body, elevated the soul, and united thousands under the umbrella of compassion.

This is not just a festival—it is a living embodiment of India’s timeless principle: “Seva is the highest form of worship.”

