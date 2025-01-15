Adani Group shares rally for 2nd day, Adani Green Energy surges over 7 pc

Mumbai, Jan 15 Adani Group shares rallied for the second consecutive day on Wednesday following a sharp surge in the previous trading session.

In the trading session so far, Adani Green Energy stock surged to 1,080 per share with a gain of 7.27 per cent and Adani Power rallied to Rs 571.90 per share with a gain of 6.50 per cent. At 1.00 p.m., Adani Green Energy and Adani Power were trading with a gain of 3.76 per cent and 2.94 per cent respectively.

Adani Green Energy's total traded volume so far in the day stood at 7.1 times its 30-day average, while the RSI was at 47.

Adani Power's total traded volume so far in the day stood at 13 times its 30-day average, while the RSI was at 57.

This week, Adani Green Energy's stock surged by about 16 per cent and Adani Power's stock advanced by about 20 per cent.

This rally in Adani Green Energy came after its subsidiary Adani Renewable Energy Forty-Eight Limited commissioned a 57.2 MW wind power unit at the Khavda project. With the commissioning of this plant, the company's total operational renewable energy generation capacity has increased to 11,666 MW.

Apart from this, the shares of other companies of the Adani Group are also trading with gains. Adani Energy Solutions shares rose by 1.63 per cent, Adani Ports shares surged by 0.60 per cent, Adani Enterprises shares advanced by 0.56 per cent, Ambuja Cements shares rose by 1.31 per cent and ACC shares surged by about half a per cent.

Adani Group shares also saw a rise on Tuesday. Adani Power shares soared by 19.77 per cent, Adani Green Energy shares zoomed by 13.22 per cent, Adani Energy Solutions shares advanced by 12.06 per cent, Adani Enterprises shares jumped by 7.12 per cent, Adani Total Gas shares rallied by 6.52 per cent and NDTV shares rose by 5.63 per cent.

