Adani Group's Rs 100 Crore Donation Rejected by Telangana Govt, Says CM Revanth Reddy

Telangana Chief Minister Revenath Reddy said that his government will not accept a Rs 100 crore donation from the industrialist Gautam Adani's group company, Adani, to construct a Skill University project in the state, reported The Hans India.

According to the report, the decision was announced in a formal letter to the company, asking them not to transfer funds. CM Reddy said that he sent a letter to the Adani Group that the Telangana government didn't want to get into controversies after the US summons the company.

US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) issued summons to Adani Group founder Gautam Adani and his nephew Sagar Adani in a case involving alleged payoffs of $265 million (Rs 2,200 crore) to secure solar energy contracts.

The rejection comes amidst criticism surrounding corporate donations and their implications for government projects. After this, key development project, Skill University, will be developed without Adani's contribution. The Chief Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to maintaining transparency and avoiding controversies.