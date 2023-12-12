Adani Ports to raise Rs 5,000 crore via non-convertible debentures
By IANS | Published: December 12, 2023 04:13 PM2023-12-12T16:13:02+5:302023-12-12T16:15:11+5:30
Mumbai, Dec 13 Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone said on Tuesday that it will raise Rs 5000 ...
Mumbai, Dec 13 Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone said on Tuesday that it will raise Rs 5000 crore by issuing non-convertible debentures and another Rs 250 crore through redeemable preference shares.
The Gautam Adani-led company said most of the funds raised would be used for refinancing its existing debt.
The proposal has been cleared at a board of directors meeting. The move forms part of the company’s strategy to reduce its debt burden.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app