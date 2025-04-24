Adani’s cement major ACC clocks highest-ever annual PAT at Rs 2,402 crore in FY25

Ahmedabad, April 24 Leading cement and building materials company ACC Limited on Thursday reported highest-ever annual profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 2,402 crore in FY25, up by 3 per cent.

ACC, part of the diversified Adani Portfolio, also clocked highest-ever revenue in a quarter at Rs 6,067 crore (Q4 FY25), driven by higher trade sales volume and premium product as percentage point (pp) of trade sales at 41 per cent (up by 7 pp YoY), thus ensuring market leadership.

On an annual basis, the company reported highest-ever volume which was up by 14 per cent at 42.2 million tonnes.

“As we conclude this financial year, ACC stands stronger, more agile and future-ready. This year has been marked by strategic milestone that reinforce our position as a leader in the Indian cement industry,” said Vinod Bahety, Whole Time Director and CEO, ACC.

“Our capacity expansion initiatives including the commissioning of new grinding units supported by debottlenecking and modernisation, are aligned with growing infrastructure and booming demand of the nation,” he mentioned.

Operating EBITDA stood at Rs 830 crore and EBITDA margin were at 13.7 per cent.

The cash and cash equivalent were at Rs 3,593 crore, with highest-ever net worth at Rs 18,559 crore, up by Rs 2,227 crore during the year, the company said.

“We have also made significant progress on our ESG agenda enhancing our usage of alternative fuels, reducing carbon intensity and advancing our initiatives on water positivity. ACC is the only large Cement company with science-based net-zero targets validated by SBTi. Innovation continues to remain central to our approach,” said Bahety.

In context of the ongoing capex and growth plans of the company, the Board of Directors have recommended a dividend on equity shares at Rs 7.50 per share, which is consistent with last year.

The engines of efficiency drive, cost initiative and investments to overhaul all plants have delivered phenomenal results on overall cost reduction and volume improvements, according to the company.

“All business KPIs like volumes, efficiencies, cost and capex have shown healthy improvements, reinforcing cost leadership journey,” it added.

