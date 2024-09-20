ADB funded Rs 530 crore water supply schemes for 12 Tripura cities

Agartala, Sep 20 The Asian Development Bank (ADB) would provide financial assistance of Rs 530 crore to the Tripura government to upgrade the drinking water supply in the state’s 12 cities benefiting around four lakh people, officials said here on Friday.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday laid the foundation of the ‘Mukhyamantri Nagar Unnayan Prakalp’ (Chief Minister’s urban development scheme) at a function in southern Tripura’s Gomati district headquarters Udaipur.

The Chief Minister said that after the completion of the ambitious plan within three years, a major drinking water problem of over 75,000 families in 12 cities in the state would be resolved.

He said that 12 cities, where the ADB-funded ambitious scheme would be implemented include, Udaipur, Amarpur, Belonia, Melaghar, Bishramganj, Khowai, Ranir Bazar, Mohanpur, Dharmanagar, Kailashhar, Kumarghat and Ambassa.

Of the 12 cities, seven are district headquarters -- Udaipur, Belonia, Bishramganj, Khowai, Dharmanagar, Kailashahar and Ambassa.

Saha, who also holds the Urban Development department, said under the scheme, a 305 km water pipeline would be laid, 25 deep tubewells, 18 Iron Removal Plant, four water treatment plants and 19 water reservoirs would be constructed.

He said that in the remaining eight cities including Agartala Municipal Corporation, ‘Mukhyamantri Nagar Unnayan Prakalp’ would be implemented in the second phase.

The Chief Minister requested the officials to explore the setting up of some urban health clinics in the 12 cities under the scheme.

“Access to pure drinking water for all is a top priority for the government,” the Chief Minister said and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for their support and help in approving the ADB-funded scheme.

Finance, Planning and Coordination Minister Pranajit Singha Roy said that during the previous Left government regime, infrastructure to supply pure drinking water was not built causing suffering to lakhs of people.

Tripura Urban Development Department Secretary Abhishek Singh said after one year of hectic efforts, the ADB-funded ambitious scheme was finalised.

