Additional security measures put in place for Republic Day after IED recovered in Delhi

After receiving inputs from multiple agencies on the suspected terror attack on Republic Day events in the national capital, the security of Rajpath has been doubled and re-verification of Central Vista workers has been ordered.

A senior Delhi police officer said that after the recent recovery of an IED from Ghazipur flower market on January 14 and on receiving inputs regarding a terror attack on Republic Day, additional security personnel have been deployed round the clock in Rajpath and India Gate.

A team of the Ministry of Defence, Intelligence Bureau, Delhi Police and other Intelligence agencies visited the parade route and India Gate on Monday and reviewed security measures.

They briefed the Delhi Police regarding additional security measures that need to be put in place before Republic Day.

"We have ordered re-verification of construction workers at Central Vista, bomb disposal squad and dog squad sweeping the entire area thrice a day. The deployment of security personnel to be same 24*7 till Republic Day," he added.

Earlier, additional security measures were put in place from January 20 onwards but keeping in mind the threat perception this year the additional security measures have been put in place from January 15 onwards.

On January 14, an IED that contained a timer device with Ammonium Nitrate and RDX was recovered from Delhi's Ghazipur Flower Market.

( With inputs from ANI )

