Addl. SP's resignation: K'taka CM's action demoralised police dept, says BJP

Bengaluru, July 3 Reacting to Additional Superintendent of Police, Narayana V Baramani's decision to tender his resignation over public humiliation following Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's alleged slap gesture during a convention on April 28, the Karnataka BJP on Thursday said that the CM's action has demoralised the entire police department.

Additional SP Baramani submitted his resignation on June 12 after the incident occurred on April 28 in Belagavi during a Congress convention.

Leader of the Opposition, R. Ashoka, stated on Thursday, "Mr. CM Siddaramaiah, was your gesture of raising your hand against Additional SP Narayana Baramani on a public stage a result of your arrogance of power, intoxication with authority, ego, frustration over leading a failing government, or a deep anxiety that your time in power is coming to an end? I leave that for your self-reflection."

"Your actions have wounded the self-respect of a dutiful officer. It has demoralised the entire police department. It has damaged the ethics of bureaucracy and shaken the confidence of the civil service," Ashoka claimed.

"Because of your blunders, your government — and you personally — continue to suffer reputational damage almost every single day. At least now, give up this reckless behaviour. Renounce your obsession with power, tender your resignation, and preserve what little dignity remains," he said.

State BJP President and MLA B. Y. Vijayendra stated, "There is no place for dignified officers in Siddaramaiah’s government."

"For respected and proactive officers, facing humiliation, public reprimand from the stage, being addressed in singular terms, and facing suspension for faults not of their own despite sincerely performing their duties — has become a daily feature of the Congress-led Karnataka government's administration," Vijayendra slammed.

"Police officer Narayana Baramani, who was publicly humiliated by the Chief Minister on stage in Belagavi, has now, deeply hurt by the insult, come to the painful decision that even though he performed his duties with dignity, it is impossible to continue serving under such a flawed system. His desire to resign from service is a deeply unfortunate and distressing development," Vijayendra stated.

In light of the backlash and potential consequences of the police officer quitting the force, the Karnataka government has not accepted his resignation.

In his resignation letter addressed to the Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Home Affairs (Police Services), Government of Karnataka, Vidhana Soudha, Narayana Baramani stated, that he is submitting voluntary retirement due to humiliation by the Chief Minister.

"Chief Minister Siddaramaiah raised his hand at me in a threatening manner, attempting to strike me. I instinctively stepped back and narrowly avoided being slapped," the Additional SP stated.

"A Chief Minister publicly insulting an officer is deeply disturbing. If I, with 31 years of service as an Additional SP, have to endure such humiliation, one can only imagine the plight of officers in lower ranks. I consider this a public insult and submit my resignation in protest of the Chief Minister’s behaviour," he stated.

"Relatives and former colleagues have called to express their outrage. I was so distressed that I did not leave my house. My wife and children broke down in tears upon seeing me. We couldn’t speak; the whole day passed in silence. Neither the Chief Minister nor any officer from his government or my department tried to console me. Even my colleagues did not express moral support or solidarity. This deepened the emotional toll," the Additional SP stated.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor