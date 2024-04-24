ADGP, Jammu conducts security review meeting in Rajouri

Jammu, April 24 Additional Director General of Police, Jammu, Anand Jain on Tuesday visited the Rajouri district to oversee and reinforce security measures there, an official statement said.

He chaired a security review meeting, attended by key stakeholders, including senior police officials, to assess the existing security landscape and strategise for enhanced vigilance.

"The ADGP, Jammu Zone, was briefed about the security measures put in place to tackle any untoward incident across the Rajouri-Poonch districts as well as in Jammu province. Discussions revolved around various aspects of security, encompassing threat assessments, countermeasures, and collaborative efforts among security agencies. He stressed upon enhanced security measures to be taken and proactive operations to be launched against terrorist network support in Rajouri," the police statement said.

It also emphasised that all stakeholders should maintain surveillance in the area ahead of the forthcoming election in the area.

The urgent need to leverage technology for the identification of terror networks was also discussed and stress laid on the use of data analytics for enhancing functional efficiency. It was also directed to generate actionable inputs to thwart attempts of anti-national elements to disturb the peace, the statement said.

