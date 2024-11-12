ADGP Jammu Zone conducts operational preparedness review

Jammu, Nov 12 Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu Zone Anand Jain conducted a comprehensive review of operational preparedness in Basantgarh, Udhampur district, in light of recent security developments.

The visit aimed at evaluating the readiness and effectiveness of local forces in responding to emerging threats and ensuring the safety of the residents, a police statement said on Tuesday.

During the review, the ADGP conducted an inspection of the Police Station Basantgarh and met with officers from various units, including Special Operations Group teams, to discuss ongoing security measures and assess equipment, resources, and training levels.

The ADGP emphasised the need for round-the-clock vigilance, proactive intelligence gathering, and swift response strategies to counter any security challenges in the area.

Addressing the officers, the ADGP underscored the importance of community engagement in strengthening security and urged the teams to work closely with local communities to build trust and gather real-time intelligence.

He also instructed the personnel to ensure seamless coordination with other security and intelligence agencies operating in the region.

The ADGP acknowledged the dedication of the forces stationed in Basantgarh.

He assured that additional resources and support would be provided to enhance operational effectiveness and address any logistical needs.

There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Jammu and Kashmir in the recent past in which many terrorists and their commanders have been eliminated. Security forces have also taken casualties.

Initially confined to Poonch and Rajouri districts, terrorist activities are now spreading across other areas of Jammu, areas that were relatively free from such incidents until a few years ago like the Chenab valley that was declared militancy-free and Udhampur and Kathua.

--IANS

zi/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor