ADGP reviews operational preparedness of Jammu Zone

Jammu, Oct 22 A high-level meeting was held on Tuesday at the Zonal Police Headquarters Jammu under the chairmanship of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu Zone Anand Jain to review the operational preparedness of various forces deployed in Jammu Zone, a police statement said.

The meeting was called to ensure force mobilisation and establish coordination amongst various forces deployed in the Jammu zone in the backdrop of the recent attack on the construction workers in Kashmir valley.

"The agenda of the meeting primarily focused on designing comprehensive strategies aimed at ensuring coordination and communication with other law enforcement and security agencies for better intelligence sharing and joint operations. It also discussed the strategic mobilisation of force, strengthening the security grid by identifying the operational security vacuums and designing solutions that prioritize dynamic and community policing, and strengthening the police-public relationship to foster a safer environment," the statement said.

It said that the meeting was also aimed at re-strengthening the security landscape by addressing any logistic and operational challenges that might arise during the deployment.

Senior officers from the paramilitary forces and other related agencies also provided insights and discussed the intricacies involved in the process.

Anand Jain emphasised bringing synergy in the action plan of various forces and focused on devising approaches that are built on the pillars of thorough security analysis and actionable intelligence. He also laid stress on ensuring seamless and smooth inter-district and inter-agency coordination.

"The meeting concluded with ADGP Anand Jain urging all the officers to remain vigilant and proactive in addressing any unforeseen challenges. It also laid out a comprehensive action plan with clear responsibilities assigned to the respective agencies," the statement added.

--IANS

