Adhir dares PM Modi, Shah to reclaim PoK & Aksai Chin before LS polls

New Delhi, Dec 12 Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to bring back the Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Aksai Chin before the general elections.

He also asked them not to distort the history by targeting first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

While speaking in Lok Sabha during the discussion on the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Second) Amendment Bill, Chowdhury said: “He (Amit Shah) says that we will reclaim the PoK, but what is happening today, the Pakistan-China Belt corridor is being constructed with length of 3,000 km.

“You say that we will make someone representative there (in PoK). What we want to say that you do it. You have said that we will take back Siachen, Ladakh… and what you have done in Ladakh. Aksai Chin and PoK is part of India. When will you reclaim the POK and Aksai Chin?

“They only talk big,” Chowdhury remarked.

Chowdhury then asked Home Minister when he is going to bring back the PoK. “I challenge Amit Shah and Modiji to reclaim PoK before the Lok Sabha elections,” he said.

He said that in this House in 1993 there was an all party resolution to reclaim PoK. “Now China is making roads there. You don’t speak on China. We have fought three wars. Till now nothing happened because we had an iron lady in the form of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi,” the Congress leader said.

Hitting back at BJP, he said, “Don’t distort history, you are the Home Minister of the country. Every day you bring unverified facts about Nehru.”

Taking a jibe at the BJP, Chowdhury said that look at your history.

“Do you remember in 1941 Shyama Prasad Mukherjee along with Fazlul Haq, one Hindi Mahasabha and Muslim League formed government in Bengal,” Chowdhury said.

He also said that don’t disrespect anyone without facts and discuss their role in the House for a day.

He also asked Shah to conduct the elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

Mentioning the SC judgement of Monday which upheld the reading down of Article 370, Chowdhury said: “As you all know that yesterday the SC judgement came and now elections should be conducted there. And the SC has directed the Election Commission to conduct elections by September 30, 2024.”

He said that Congress also want that the elections should take place in Kashmir and the government should not delay it.

In the House, Shah has said that elections will be conducted in Kashmir and also the statehood will be granted.

He said that the SC has talked about the truth and reconciliation committee.

“You (Shah) should also speak about it. Shah whatever we say about Jammu and Kashmir, everything is not normal. If everything was normal then why would SC say it,” he added.

