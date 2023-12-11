Adhir raises questions on India's foreign policy in Lok Sabha

New Delhi, Dec 11 Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday raised questions on India's foreign policy.

"Today many questions are being raised on India's foreign policy. For example, in Maldives, elections took place on the slogan to oust India," he said in the house, noting that Maldives is a strategic island but the party opposing India won the elections there.

He also raised the issue of eight former Indian Navy officers on the death row in Qatar, saying: "I don't know what the government is doing about this."

He also said that China and Pakistan are jointly building a corridor in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. "Our relations with Canada are deteriorating," he said referring to the India-Canada relations facing a nosedive.

"We do not know the government's stand on Israel and Hamas. Therefore, we want that foreign policy should be discussed openly for once," he said.

