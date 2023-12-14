Adhir slams PM Modi, HM Shah for silence on Parliament security breach

New Delhi, Dec 14 Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah over their silence on the Parliament’s security breach on Wednesday, saying that they should have at least hailed the MPs and security people, who caught the miscreants.

Speaking to the media outside Parliament after the Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 p.m. Chowdhury said, “Yesterday's incident was witnessed by the entire country... Since yesterday the Prime Minister and the Home Minister have not spoken a single word on the issue.”

He pointed out that in 2001 when the Parliament attack took place, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi spoke to then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and enquired about his welfare. “Now all those traditions seem to have ended,” he remarked.

Lamenting the state of affairs in government, the Congress leader said that everyday many issues are discussed including national security, missiles, weaponry and many other things. “But from the inside we have become hollow. Does the Prime Minister think about this? While inaugurating the new Parliament building he brought the sengol (scepter). Did he condemn the security lapse and think how to improve the security arrangements?” Chowdhury asked.

Chowdhury also said that Modi tells the people of the country about ‘Modi ki guarantee’, but now people will say that ‘Modi means mushkil’.

He also took a jibe at the government for inaugurating the new Parliament House in a hurry and said, “You built the new Parliament building in a hurry. Now anyone can jump in.”

He added that earlier also security personnel saved the Parliament during the 2001 attack. “On the 22nd anniversary of the Parliament attack shouldn’t the Prime Minister have issued a statement? Today the Speaker says that all responsibility lies with him. Whom do the Delhi Police and Intelligence agencies come under? The Home Minister should speak up and the Prime Minister should also speak on the issue,” he demanded.

He also said that on Wednesday, all the unarmed MPs and staff inside the chamber and outside the chamber saved the House. “The Prime Minister and Home Minister should have at least hailed them.”

Taking a swipe at Modi, Chowdhury said, “The Prime Minister had entered the House after bowing at its gate, and today when the security lapse has happened he has not bothered to speak about it. It seems like nothing has happened. Thankfully, the people (who jumped from the visitor’s gallery into the House) didn’t have any dangerous weapons and nothing untoward happened, or else many people including the MPs and the security personnel would have died.”

The sharp reaction came from the Congress MP over the silence of the Prime Minister and the Home Minister on the security lapse in Parliament on Wednesday.

On Thursday, the Prime Minister held a meeting with Amit Shah, BJP chief JP Nadda and other ministers over the security lapse in Parliament on Wednesday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor