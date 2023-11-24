Aditya Thackeray to inaugurate Mathura’s Thakur Shyama Shyam Temple on Monday

Mumbai, Nov 24 Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray will inaugurate the famed and refurbished five-century-old Thakur Shyama Shyam Temple in Mathura on Novemebr 27, the auspicious day of Kartik Purnima, senior party MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said here on Friday.

During his trip to the temple town, Thackeray Jr. will also pray at the birthplace of Lord Krishna, and the Banke Bihari Temple and tour around some other important temples in this pilgrimage town.

The Thakur Shyama Shyam Temple, a heritage temple situated at the Shyam Ghat in Mathura on the banks of the River Yamuna, is steeped in rich heritage of over 500 years, said Chaturvedi.

The temple was in a very dilapidated condition and she was approached to help with funds either from the MPLAD or CSR, but these are barred from being used for restoring historical or culturally important heritage temples.

“After several efforts we got the support of N.R. Alluri’s Nagarjuna Foundation to rebuild the temple… I am humbled that I could play a small role in assisting the rebuilding of the heritage temple which has cultural and historic importance,” remarked Chaturvedi.

Explaining the background, the MP said that Shri Vallabhacharya (1479-1531 AD), founder of Pushti Marg had designated eight ashta-sakhas (eight gems) to add to the Bhakti movement of Lord Krishna and promote the language of Braj, Brij Bhasha.

One of the designated gems, Shri Cheet Swamiji built this temple, dedicated to the yugal form of ashta-sakha, and it has been maintained by the Cheet Swami lineage (like Banke Bihari at Nathdwara), and is part of the very first step in every Vaishnav’s 84 Kosi Braj Yatra (pilgrimage).

Rooted in the Pushtimarg traditions, also recognised as the Vallabha Sampradaya within Vaishnavism, this temple holds a unique place as a sub-tradition of the Rudra Sampradaya.

“It is a moment of pride and happiness that the temple now stands completed and will continue to play a cultural and historical role in the holy city of Mathura,” said Chaturvedi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor