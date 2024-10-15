Administrations accountable for Bahraich violence: Supriya Shrinate

New Delhi, Oct 15 Congress national spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said on Tuesday that the state police and administration must be held accountable for Bahraich violence in Uttar Pradesh.

"I am deeply saddened and distressed by the incident in Uttar Pradesh. Despite everyone knowing the route of the procession, such a tragedy occurred. How could this mishap happen when the route was already known?" she told IANS.

She further urged the youth to focus on their future. "You are being kept unemployed, pushed into drugs, and given weapons by leaders whose own children are studying in prestigious universities in the US and Europe, securing high-paying jobs."

The Congress National Spokesperson alleged that in Maharashtra — "a lawless state" where poor boys were driven to commit murders, completely ruining their lives. "This is happening due to unemployment and drugs," she said. She urged the government to take vital steps to restore peace in Uttar Pradesh.

"If the government is truly committed to restoring peace, it will happen. However, many questions are being raised about the role of the police, and at times it feels as though the police and administration are acting under the instructions of those in power," she added.

Despite knowing the scale of the incident in the evening, no concrete steps were taken, said the Congress leader, adding that another tragedy occurred the following day. "I believe that the BJP, at any cost, wants to stay in power by dividing people and spreading inhumanity. But people have now understood this poisonous strategy," she added.

Addressing the JMM's allegations against the Election Commission Supriya Shrinate remarked, "Whether it’s JMM or anyone else, everyone is saying the same thing."

She also mentioned that in Maharashtra, the government made all the announcements they needed to, and Prime Minister Modi visited as many times as he wanted. Every kind of temptation was offered, but the people of Maharashtra understood that this was a "stolen government," one that came to power by betraying the people’s mandate.

"The people of Maharashtra see through this and will avenge the insult to Shivaji's statue in the upcoming elections. They won’t be fooled by these tricks," remarked Supriya Shrinate.

"After the Haryana elections, Congress presented evidence to the Election Commission, showing that the EVM still had 99 per cent battery life despite being used all day and kept in the strong room but there has been no response," said the Congress leader. She claimed that the EC simply says it’s not possible. "But when we present evidence before you in a democratic system, if even one person raises concerns about their vote, it’s the duty of an independent and autonomous body like the EC to address them," she added.

