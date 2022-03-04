Adopt digital technology for faster growth in agriculture: Andhra Pradesh Governor

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan asserted that the farmers should adopt digital technology for faster growth in agriculture.

He was virtually addressing the 51st Convocation of the Acharya N. G. Ranga Agricultural University held in Mahati Auditorium in Tirupati on Friday.

According to the release by the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the state Governor and Chancellor of ANGRA University, presided over the 51st annual convocation of the university.

While delivering the convocation address, Biswa said, "To keep pace with the growing demands on food security, technology development and adoption should be at a faster rate and the Indian agriculture needs to adopt digital technologies that have the potential to offer out of the box solutions and ideas."

He further added that the farmers can reap more economic benefits with smart technologies and smart decisions.

The Chancellor advised the students and the faculty to visit the agricultural fields and interact with the farmers to know their difficulties. He also asked the students to conduct more and more research in an organic farming area and aware the farmers of the benefits of organic farming and also encourage farmers to adopt it.

The Chancellor further said, "Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University has shown good progress in the application of novel agricultural technologies such as Drone Technology, Geo-Spatial Technology, Nano-Technology in offering sustainable solutions."

He appreciated the efforts of the University faculty in advocating precision farming and sustainable agriculture for establishing an exclusive Centre for 'A.P. Sensors & Smart Applications Research in Agriculture' (APSARA) in Lam, Guntur and their research on several agriculture-related applications.

The Chancellor congratulated Ashok Dalwai, Chief Executive Officer, National Rain-fed Area Authority (NRAA), Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Government of India and Chairman of the empowered body, for doubling farmers' incomes.

The Chancellor also congratulated the winners of several awards and distinctions for their zeal and perseverance in acquiring knowledge and for achieving excellence in their chosen field.

