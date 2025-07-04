Adopt waste-to-wealth approach, Haryana Guv tells Urban Local Bodies heads

Chandigarh, July 4 Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya on Friday said chairpersons and representatives of the Urban Local Bodies across the country should adopt a waste-to-wealth approach by leveraging advanced technologies in waste management.

He said such initiatives would not only provide a fresh impetus to the Swachhata Abhiyan but also significantly enhance the economic resources of the Urban Local Bodies.

Governor Dattatraya made these remarks while addressing the closing ceremony of the National Conference of Chairpersons of Urban Local Bodies in Manesar in Gurugram.

The Governor congratulated the state Vidhan Sabha Speaker and his team for successfully organizing the first-ever national conference for Chairpersons of Urban Local Bodies.

He said “it is a matter of pride that representatives from across the country not only participated in in-depth deliberations but also shared best practices related to urban development”.

He further said the conference featured meaningful and constructive discussions on several key issues concerning urban governance, which will serve as a valuable guide for future policy-making.

The Governor said Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan across the country, which has instilled a sense of awareness and positive thinking about cleanliness among citizens.

He urged all representatives to actively involve the community in this campaign through widespread public awareness efforts so that cities can become cleaner and more beautiful.

“The greater the public participation in this mission, the more beautiful and healthier our cities will become,” he said.

He especially emphasised the importance of special attention in cleanliness of slum areas. Additionally, the Governor highlighted the need for the rapid digitalisation of Urban Local Bodies to improve efficiency and transparency.

He said the government is committed to providing ample employment opportunities for the youth.

In this context, he encouraged the Urban Local Bodies to prioritise skill development initiatives in their respective areas to further enhance job prospects for youth.

He also stressed the importance of learning from cities that have emerged as role models in various sectors, encouraging others to adopt their best practices and strive to become leaders in their own domains.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor