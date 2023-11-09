Adulterated ghee, oil valued at Rs 6L seized in Gujarat

Gandhinagar, Nov 9 In a crackdown on food adulteration, officials in Gujarat's Surat and Valsad districts have seized a large quantity of adulterated ghee and oil valued at around Rs 6.24 lakh.

H.G. Koshia, Commissioner at Food and Drug Control. Administration, said on Wednesday: "Strict legal actions are being pursued against those involved in the adulteration of food items. The thorough investigation into these incidents is ongoing, and legal proceedings will follow the health reports of the seized goods."

The samples collected on Tuesday are currently being examined.

The seized items include suspicious batches of mustard oil and rice bran oil from Shivshakti Oil Mill is located on Swaminarayan Gurukul Road, Patel Faliya, Chala, Vapi in the Valsad district.

During the operation, officials took five samples in the owner's presence, Nimeshkumar Kishorbhai Agarwal.

The remaining stock, worth approximately Rs 2,89,038, was impounded.

In a simultaneous raid, Sun Agro Foods, situated in Vibrant Business Park in Vapi, was also found to possess a dubious oil stock.

