Advance estimate shows 2.3% rise in India's production of fruits & vegetables

New Delhi, Jan 18 The estimation of total horticulture production for the year 2022-23 is 355.25 million tonnes, which is about 8.07 million tonnes or 2.32 per cent higher than the final production figure for 2021-22, according to the third advance estimate released by the Ministry of Agriculture on Thursday.

On the basis of information received from states/UTs and other government source agencies, production of fruits, vegetables, plantation crops, spices, flowers, and honey is estimated to increase as per the third advance estimate for 2022-23.

Fruit production is estimated to increase 109.53 million tonnes in 2022-23 from 107.51 million tonnes in 2021-22.

Similarly, the production of vegetables is estimated to be 213.88 million tonnes in 2022-23 while production in 2021-22 was 209.14 million tonnes.

Production of plantation crops is estimated to increase 16.84 million tonnes in 2022-23 as compared to 15.76 million tonnes in 2021-22 i.e. an increase of about 6.80 per cent.

