Advanced Paediatric Centre to be set up at SGPGIMS

Lucknow, Dec 20 The Uttar Pradesh government approved the setting up of an Advanced Paediatric Centre at SGPGIMS in Lucknow.

The cabinet has given its approval to the proposal, said the government spokesperson.

Under the project, a 575-bed Advanced Paediatric Centre will be established at the PGI in two phases.

Its cost has been estimated at Rs 199.10 crore, in which 308 beds will be built in the first phase. The institute's 12 departments have been included in the project. The chief minister has directed to complete the construction work in 18 months.

At present 40 per cent of the population in the state comprises children and adolescents in the age group of 0-18 years.

In such a situation, the need for setting up an Advanced Paediatric Centre for their better treatment was felt for a long time, said SGPGI director R K Dhiman.

Earlier a proposal was sent to the state government for the establishment of the centre, which was approved in the cabinet now.

More than 20 departments and six units will function at the Advanced Paediatric Centre that will be established in two phases.

In the first phase, 310 beds will be established, in which 12 departments and four units will function. There will be 163 normal beds, 54 ICU beds, 28 HDU beds, 20 isolation beds and 45 private beds.

In the second phase, 265 beds will be increased, in which additional nine departments and two units will be added. It will have 158 normal beds, 13 ICU beds, 10 HDU beds, 21 isolation beds and 63 private beds, he said.

