Advancing towards cleaner, greener and energy-secure northeast: Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi, Oct 31 Union Minister of Consumer Affairs and New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi, said on Friday that we are advancing towards a cleaner, greener and energy-secure northeast, realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi vision of prosperity through sustainability.

Addressing the ‘Regional Workshop on Renewable Energy’ in Guwahati, Assam, he said that northeast, "our Ashtalakshmi, is transforming into Urja-Lakshmi under the visionary leadership PM Modi.

“Commended the progress of states for their exceptional renewable capacity share, reviewed the progress of flagship schemes and discussed actionable steps to harness the region’s immense potential in solar, small hydro, green hydrogen and biomass,” the minister told the gathering.

He also paid homage to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel — the architect of India’s unity and integrity, on his 150th birth anniversary in Guwahati.

“His vision continues to inspire generations to strengthen the spirit of oneness,” said Joshi in a post on X social media platform.

At an earlier event in New Delhi on October 26, the minister said the northeastern region has witnessed tremendous transformation under the vision of PM Modi, with major investments in areas like tourism, industry and skill development.

Regular visits, dedicated initiatives, and focused governance are fuelling unprecedented growth across the northeastern region.

All northeastern states are now connected by rail, airports, and highways, with major investments in tourism, industry, and skill development. We remain committed to building an India where every citizen, region, and culture thrives with equal opportunity, Joshi noted.

The expenditure by the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) on projects in northeast touched an all-time high of Rs 3,447.71 crore in FY 2024–25 -- marking a 74.4 per cent increase over the previous year and more than 200 per cent growth in three years.

Weekly review mechanisms and digital tracking through the 'Poorvottar Vikas Setu' portal have brought transparency and efficiency, resulting in 97 per cent project inspection coverage and 91 per cent operationalisation of completed projects, according to Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia.

