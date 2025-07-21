'Advantage Assam' summit foundation for state's transformation: CM Sarma

Guwahati, July 21 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Monday, asserted that the investment summit 'Advantage Assam', which was held in the state in February this year, is proving to be beneficial for attracting good number of investment projects here, government officials said.

According to the Chief Minister, the Advantage Assam event was not just an investment summit, it was the foundation of Assam's transformation as a major multi-sector growth engine.

Chief Minister Sarma said, "Taking forward the summit commitments, the #AssamCabinet approved land for Medanta Hospital & Lemon Tree Hotel in Guwahati."

In a post on social media platform X, the Chief Minister announced the construction of a 500-bed super speciality Medanta Hospital and a 100-bed Women and Child Hospital in the heart of Guwahati.

The initiative also includes the development of a five-star Lemon Tree Hotel, marking a strategic push to enhance both medical and leisure tourism in the city.

"PROMISES IN MOTION," CM Sarma wrote, highlighting that these developments are not only infrastructural upgrades but also drivers of employment and economic growth.

The projects are expected to draw a combined investment of over Rs 800 crore and generate more than 2,700 direct jobs.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the new facilities will significantly improve access to advanced healthcare services in the region, particularly in specialised treatment and maternal care.

Officials believe the convergence of premium healthcare and hospitality will position Guwahati as a regional hub for both domestic and international patients, while also catering to the growing demand for quality urban infrastructure in the state.

The projects come as part of the state government's larger vision to transform Assam into an investment-friendly destination with modern amenities, employment opportunities, and improved public services.

Earlier, CM Sarma said that the industrial landscape of Assam is set for a transformational shift, with the grand success of the investment summit -- Advantage Assam 2.0, which has attracted investments worth at least Rs 4.5 lakh crore.

"Sectors like hydrocarbons, which is our forte, and mines and minerals have attracted the most investment. We are now focusing on making Assam a developed industrial state like it was in 1947. Assam was the first industrial state of the country," the Chief Minister added.

