'Advantage Assam' to position state as hub of innovation: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati, Feb 6 Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday asserted that the upcoming investment summit in the state -- 'Advantage Assam' is poised to position the state as a hub of innovation and entrepreneurship.

Taking to X, Sarma wrote, “The #AdvantageAssam2 will position Assam as a hub of innovation and entrepreneurship. With a perfect investment climate and unstinted support from the Union Govt, Assam is taking giant strides towards development. Seize the opportunity and come be a part of #AdvantageAssam2.”

The CM also mentioned that the state government has approved the Assam Action Plan on BioE3 Policy which will enable the Biotech industries across 5 verticals to leverage technology and shift to the path of Green Growth and maintain parity with the Central government's policies in the same line.

The five key focus areas of the action plan include biodiversity based innovations, food biotechnology, fragrance and aroma biotechnology, aquatic biotechnology and application of space technology.

The CM said that the action plan is set to drive research and innovation and will provide fillip to startups in BioE3 field.

It will also enhance Centre-State coordination in the field and BioE3 Cell will be established. Notably, the Advantage Assam is set to be hosted in Guwahati February 25 and 26.

Sarma said that this summit is set to bring more investments in the state. He mentioned that more government jobs and entrepreneurship support will be provided to the people of the state.

According to Chief Minister, the event, which is set for February 24 and 25, would highlight the traditional Jhumur dance of the tea tribe clans.

Sarma said: "This summit is a platform to showcase Assam's rich traditions to a global audience in addition to attracting investors.” A spectacular Jhumur dance performance with more than 7,500 dancers and artists will be part of the event. It will be an extraordinary show, the CM said.

The preparations are underway for this cultural event.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor