Adventure tourism leading to surge in tourist footfall in Kerala: Minister

Kochi, June 8 Kerala Tourism Minister P.A. Mohammed Riyas said on Saturday that due to the renewed focus on adventure and camping tourism, there has been a surge in the number of tourists visiting the state.

In Kerala, there are around 200 adventure tourism activity providers, the minister said, adding that like travelling for leisure, adventure tourism is also getting a lot of attention now.

“Kerala has tremendous potential to emerge as a global adventure and eco-tourism hub. The Tourism Department has major plans to further strengthen this segment, in partnership with the water sports and adventure tourism promoters and local bodies.

"The state government’s focus is on developing world-class infrastructure. Our efforts are to make Kerala the finest destination for thrill seekers and adventure lovers,” said Riyas, who is the son-in-law of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Besides adding at least a dozen new destinations offering various thrilling experiences, Kerala Tourism has planned four international events to put the state firmly on the global adventure tourism map.

International competitions are being held in paragliding, surfing, mountain cycling, and whitewater kayaking in some of Kerala's tourism hotspots, he said.

Last year, the sector generated Rs 23.5 crore in revenues and created more than 3,000 regular jobs, besides triggering local business activities.

Kerala is also emerging as a premier surfing destination in the country, with high potential as a global water sport hub, Riyas said.

