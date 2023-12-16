Advisors asked Nitish not to speak at Bihar investors' summit to avoid embarrassment: Sushil Modi

Patna, Dec 16 BJP Rajya Sabha MP from Bihar Sushil Kumar Modi on Friday said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar "was asked by his advisors not to give a speech as he might be carried away and embarrass the Bihar government" before small and large-scale domestic and foreign industrialists during the two-day investors' summit held on December 13 and 14 in Patna.

"The advisors of Nitish Kumar asked him not to speak during the investor summit despite him attending it for two hours. Investors want assurance of logistical support and security from the state government and it can be given only by the Chief Minister. But he (Nitish) stayed silent. The advisors were scared that if he would give a speech as he did in the Bihar Assembly and Council against women and the Dalit community, the entire state would be embarrassed. Hence, the advisors have stopped him from speaking anything during the investor summit,” the BJP leader said.

"Tejashwi Yadav was also stopped from attending the event despite his name being printed on the cards and posters. The officials of the industry ministry thought that if Tejashwi Yadav would come to the event, his presence would give a sense of Lalu’s jungle Raj in Bihar. Hence, they have stayed Tejashwi Yadav away from this event,” he added.

"The state government forced the investors to sign a MoU with the Bihar government worth more than Rs 50,000 crore but I doubt that even Rs 5000 crore would be invested here. Moreover, no major companies apart from the Adani group came to attend the meet and signed an MoU. Industrial houses like Tata, Birla, Ambani, stayed away from the event. The majority of investors are those who have units in Bihar and want for their expansion," the BJP MP said.

