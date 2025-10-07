Advocate Rakesh Kishore, Who Hurled Shoe at CJI BR Gavai, Praises UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Advocate Rakesh Kishore, who shocked the nation after allegedly attempting to hurl a shoe at Chief Justice of India (CJI) Bhushan R. Gavai during Supreme Court proceedings on Monday, praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his bulldozer action in the state. He was reportedly upset by the CJI's remarks.

The 72-year-old advocate said that the bulldozer action taken by UP CM Yogi Adityanath against those who encroached on government property was justified. He said he was born and brought up in Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh. Kishore praised the recent action taken against “I Love Muhammad” protestors by the district administration, which demolished their property over clashes during the protest.

#WATCH | Delhi: Countered on his action against the highest position holder in judiciary, suspended Advocate Rakesh Kishore, who attempted to hurl an object at CJI BR Gavai, says, "...CJI should think that when he is sitting on such a high constitutional post, he should… pic.twitter.com/6WgPZmQjO7 — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2025

Kishore accused members of the minority community in Bareilly of allegedly occupying government land and constructing large bungalows. He also criticised the Supreme Court for staying Yogi Adityanath’s bulldozer action against illegal encroachments.

Talking about his Monday outburst in the Supreme Court, he said, “The CJI should think that when he is sitting on such a high constitutional post, he should understand the meaning of ‘Milord’ and uphold its dignity.” He allegedly stated that the CJI, during a speech in Mauritius, had remarked that “the country will not run with a bulldozer.”

Kishore was reportedly upset with CJI Bhushan R. Gavai’s remarks regarding the restoration of a beheaded Lord Vishnu idol at Khajuraho’s Javari Temple in Madhya Pradesh. He claimed that he was not guilty of his actions in court and that he was guided by a “divine force.”

Following the incident, the Bar Council of India ordered the immediate suspension of the advocate.

Who Is Rakesh Kishore?

Rakesh Kishore was born and brought up in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district and completed his BSc from Bareilly College. He said he owns a house in Bareilly where his parents used to live. He is a senior advocate and a registered member of the Supreme Court Bar Association and resides in Delhi’s Mayur Vihar area. He was enrolled with the Bar Council of Delhi in 2009.