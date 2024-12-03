Advocate Ramen Roy, Defender of Hindu Priest Chinmoy Krishna, Attacked in Bangladesh, Claims ISKCON

ISKCON Kolkata spokesperson Radharamn Das stated that Advocate Ramen Roy, who previously defended Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Prabhu in a legal case in Bangladesh, was violently assaulted in the neighboring country. Roy is currently battling for his life in a hospital following the attack.

Das claimed that Roy's only "fault" was defending Prabhu in court, which led to a group of Islamists storming his home. The brutal attack left Roy with critical injuries, and he is now in the ICU, battling for his life, according to the ISKCON Kolkata spokesperson.

“Please pray for Advocate Ramen Roy. His only 'fault' was defending Chinmoy Krishna Prabhu in court. Islamists ransacked his home and brutally attacked him, leaving him in the ICU, fighting for his life. #SaveBangladeshiHindus #FreeChinmoyKrishnaPrabhu,” he posted on X along with a picture of Roy in ICU.

Chinmay Krishna, a spokesperson for Bangladesh Sammilita Sanatani Jagran Jote, was arrested on Monday at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport while on his way to Chattogram to attend a rally. He was denied bail and remanded to jail on Tuesday by a court in Bangladesh.

Historically, Hindus accounted for about 22% of Bangladesh's population during the 1971 Liberation War. However, the Hindu community, once a significant demographic, has seen a sharp decline in recent decades, with the minority now making up only around 8% of the country's total population.