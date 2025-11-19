Advocate's call for assassination of Kerala CM Vijayan lands her in legal trouble

Kochi, Nov 19 A statement made by an advocate has forced another advocate to file a case against Teena Jose, who allegedly posted a public call on social media to ‘assassinate’ Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Upset by this comment, an advocate, Subhash Theekkadan, has filed a formal complaint with the state DGP, alleging that the comment of the advocate amount to incitement of murder and is a serious threat to the democratically-elected head of the government of the state.

The controversial remark appeared beneath a Facebook post concerning Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s participation in the local body election campaign.

Teena Jose, who is a former nun, reportedly commented, “At least then someone should throw a bomb and finish him off. This world that finished off a good human like Rajiv Gandhi can do it.”

The violent and provocative nature of the statement by the advocate triggered widespread condemnation across political and social circles, calling for strong legal and moral action against her.

Amid growing public backlash against the former nun, the Congregation of the Mother of Carmel (CMC) came forward to distance itself from Teena Jose, clarifying that she is not a member of the congregation anymore.

In an official press note, the CMC stated that Teena Jose’s membership had already been terminated in 2009 in accordance with canonical laws.

The statement further emphasised that she no longer has permission to wear religious attire, and any statements or actions made by her are entirely personal and have no association with the CMC community.

The CMC added that it firmly disassociates itself from any remarks that promote violence or degrade the dignity of public office.

Meanwhile, legal proceedings are likely to follow based on the complaint submitted, and police are expected to examine social media evidence.

The incident has reignited discussions about hate speech, social media accountability, and the need for strict deterrence against calls for political violence.

