AEDs installed in Lucknow’s Lok Bhawan for medical emergencies

Lucknow, Dec 21 Two automated external defibrillators (AED) or shock machines have been installed at the Lok Bhawan here which houses the chief minister’s office here, a government spokesman said.

AEDs are portable electronic devices that automatically diagnose life-threatening heart rhythms and treat sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) victims by application of electricity through paddles and allow the heart to recover.

The device has simple audio commands and is designed to be used by common man.

A demonstration of the devices was also done by Dr Aditya Kapoor, HoD cardiology, Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS).

Kapoor told officials that heart disease was one of the most important causes of death in India today. Nearly 7 lakh people died suddenly at home or in public places due to what was medically known as “sudden cardiac arrest” (SCA).

“Although SCA victims can be saved by bystanders, they do not survive due to minimal public awareness and knowledge on how to handle such emergencies. Every one-minute delay in initiating life saving measures by bystanders decreases the chances of survival by 10 per cent,” he said.

The chief secretary D.S. Mishra urged the attendees to adopt a healthy lifestyle to ensure a healthy heart and also apprised them of the launch of Health ATM at Lok Bhawan in which various blood tests shall be done.

He also said that everyone should get trained in CPR which was a very important life-saving skill.

