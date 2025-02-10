Aero India 2025: Asia’s Largest Aerospace Show Begins in Bengaluru, Check Traffic Restrictions

Aero India 2025 kicks off today at Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru and will run until February 14, 2025. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate the event. This marks the 15th edition of Asia's largest aerospace exhibition, with preparations in full swing.

Ahead of the inauguration, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated on 'X' that he met his Fijian counterpart, Pio Tikoduadua, on Monday to discuss ways to strengthen defence cooperation.

The Indian Navy will showcase a wide range of naval aviation aircraft and equipment, including the fourth-generation fighter aircraft MiG-29K, Seaking 42B, and anti-ship helicopters. Additionally, the Navy will exhibit its Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) at the event. This aircraft, designed by the Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADA), is manufactured by Bengaluru-based Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

To ensure smooth traffic flow, the Bengaluru Traffic Police has imposed several restrictions, including vehicle movement regulations, lane changes, and parking bans on key roads in the city. The police have shared detailed updates via social media platform X.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended the Aero India show at Yelahanka Air Force Station. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also attended the venue to witness the show. During the inauguration, DK Shivakumar said, "Bengaluru is the aerospace capital of the country, contributing to nearly 60% of aerospace manufacturing and defence research."

"Bengaluru is the only city in the world to have both commercial and defence airports operating from the same city. Indian aerospace is strengthening through partnerships with various nations," he added.

One-Way Roads:

Nitte Meenakshi College Road: East to West

Bengaluru Main Road: West to East

Parking:

Free Parking: Available at GKVK campus with free BMTC AC shuttle service to the event. Visitors are strongly encouraged to utilise this option.

Paid Parking:

ADVA (Air Display Viewing Area): Entry from Gates 8 & 9

Domestic Area: Entry from Gate 5

Suggested Routes: Detailed route suggestions are provided in the advisory for visitors approaching from different parts of Bengaluru (East, West, South).

Alternative Route to Kempegowda International Airport: Specific routes are suggested to avoid congestion around the event venue.

Prohibited Movement:

Trucks, private buses, and heavy goods vehicles are restricted on several key roads.

Parking is prohibited on many roads surrounding the event venue.

Important Notes:

Visitors are advised to scan the QR code on their tickets/passes to determine the entry gate and plan their travel accordingly.

Utilizing the free parking at GKVK and the shuttle service is highly recommended.