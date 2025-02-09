Aero India 2025: Cooperation in defence is integral to Indo-US partnership, says Charge d’Affaires

New Delhi, Feb 9 U.S. Embassy New Delhi Charge d’Affaires Jorgan Andrews said on Sunday that the cooperation in defence between India and the U.S. is integral to the strategic partnership between the two countries.

The U.S. will take part in the Aero India 2025 in Bengaluru, starting from 10 February. The U.S. delegation will be led by Charge d’Affaires Jorgan Andrews which includes General Kevin Schneider, Commander, U.S. Pacific Air Forces, Brigadier General Patrick Teague, U.S. Mission India’s Senior Defense Official, and Consul General Chris Hodges, U.S. Consulate General Chennai.

“The U.S. is excited to once again participate in Aero India and to spotlight our strong defence ties with India. Our cooperation in defence, trade, and training is integral to our growing strategic partnership,” said Chargé d’Affaires Andrews.

An official U.S. statement said that for the 15th time, the U.S. will be proud to participate in Aero India 2025 – Asia’s premier aerospace and defence trade show exhibition.

“During the event, the U.S. will showcase a range of advanced aircrafts, reinforcing the strong and growing defence and aerospace partnership between the two countries, which share a commitment to promoting regional security, stability, economic prosperity through diversified trade, and strategic investment ties,” the statement added.

It said that at Aero India 2025, more than two dozen American exhibitors would engage Indian counterparts, explore new business opportunities, and demonstrate innovative solutions in aviation and defence.

“These companies will display advancements in Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS), fighter aircraft, advanced avionics, and defence electronics,” the statement said.

Since Aero India 2023, the U.S. and India have deepened defence ties, including through technology innovation, expanded trade, and increased cooperation in maritime security, cybersecurity, logistics, and counter-terrorism operations.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Pacific Air Forces Commander General Kevin Schneider said the Aero India 2025 is an ideal forum to showcase U.S. defence aircraft and equipment and ultimately contribute toward our compatibility and interoperability with other nations.

“The growth in Indian and U.S. bilateral defence trade has corresponded with growing interoperability through information sharing, liaison officers, training exercises, and defence enabling agreements,” he said.

General Schneider added that the importance of partnership between the two continues to grow, particularly as both face an increasingly complex and dynamic security environment in the Indo-Pacific.

The official statement added that spectators could expect a display of U.S.-made defence equipment and technology, including F-16, F-35, KC-135 Stratotanker, and B-1 bomber.

“The U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific’s 10-member ensemble, Final Approach, based out of Yokota Air Base in Japan, will perform for the public throughout the week: at Aero India 2025 on February 13 and 14 and at 5:00 p.m. on February 11 at the Christ University Auditorium, Campus Road in Bengaluru,” the statement added.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor