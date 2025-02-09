Aero India will foster scientific temperament: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi, Feb 9 On the eve of the 15th edition of Aero India, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday that the event will drive forward the government’s vision of a strong and self-reliant India besides serving as a source of inspiration for our youth, fostering scientific temperament and a spirit of innovation.

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru, Rajnath Singh said: “Aero India is a platform that showcases the strength, resilience, and self-reliance of New India. It is not just crucial for India’s defence preparedness, but it also plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of our nation. It will demonstrate our defence capabilities and forge global partnerships.”

Rajnath Singh added that post-corporatisation of the Ordnance Factory Board, the newly formed companies have started performing exceptionally well in defence production.

“Under a well-considered and well-developed plan, we have actively worked to empower the private sector in the defence and aerospace industries. Today, India has a thriving private defence industry that has firmly established itself and is making significant contributions to our national security,” he said.

The Defence Minister expressed confidence that defence production, having crossed the record figure of Rs 1.27 lakh crore, will exceed Rs 1.60 lakh crore by the end of 2025-26.

Defence exports, which touched the record figure of Rs 21,000 crore, he said, will surpass Rs 30,000 crore.

He underlined the crucial role being played by the defence industrial sector in making India an economic superpower.

With the broad theme of ‘The Runway to a Billion Opportunities’, the five-day extravaganza will showcase India’s aerial prowess and indigenous cutting-edge innovations alongside state-of-the-art products of global aerospace companies.

In line with ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Make in India, Make for the World’ vision, the event will also provide a stage to forge international collaborations to fast-track the indigenisation process, thereby providing a thrust to the Modi government’s resolve of making the country Viksit Bharat by 2047.

The first three days of Aero India 2025 (February 10, 11 and 12) will be business days, while February 13 and 14 have been set as public days to allow people to witness the show.

The event will provide a platform for forging partnerships between foreign and Indian firms and the discovery of new avenues in the global value chain to accelerate the indigenisation process.

