'Aey Mere Watan ke Logon' to be part of Beating Retreat ceremony this year, Abide With Me dropped

The Defence Ministry has included the patriotic song 'Aey Mere Watan ke Logo' in the Beating Retreat ceremony in an effort to make the event more Indian.

The hymn Abide With Me has been dropped from the event as per the details of the ceremony shared by Indian defence officials.

Abide With Me was part of the ceremony held on January 29 every year as part of the culmination of the celebrations of Republic Day.

'Aey Mere Watan ke Logon' has been chosen at a time when the hostilities with the Chinese are still on after a two-year military standoff.

The song had become famous after it was sung by noted playback singer Lata Mangeshkar and written by legendary lyricist Kavi Pradeep for the soldiers who laid down their lives in the 1962 war.

The Defence Ministry has chosen the song for inclusion in the ceremony after going through a number of other songs and compositions.

