Aftab Amin had sex with multiple women after chopping girlfriend Shraddha into 35 pieces

In a shocking disclosure, the Delhi police probing the barbaric murder of 26-year-old Shraddha Walkar revealed that the accused, Aftab Amin Poonawalla, continued bringing other women home and had sex with them while Shraddha’s dismembered body remained in his fridge, reports News 18. The police confirmed that the disturbing disclosure was made by the accused Aftab during his interrogation.The report mentioned that the other woman whom Aftab got in touch with on the dating app had visited his house a couple of times in June and July. Shraddha’s body parts were still in the fridge and the kitchen while Aftab hosted the new woman at his flat. Aftab met various women through an online dating app. He used to talk to them and create closeness. After that, he called all those women at home. According to Delhi Police, Aftab used to invite women to their houses and engage in promiscuous sex.

In the last few months, he had physical relations with various women in that house. According to police sources, the women who used to come to Aftab's house to spend time with him had no idea about Shraddha's murder. Aftab bought a new fridge at home. The fridge was kept in one corner of the room. Aftab kept the pieces of his lover's body wrapped in several packets inside the fridge. Shraddha's severed head was also in that fridge. He used to keep his friends away from that refrigerator. Not only women but also Aftab's friends used to come to his house. They could all see a lot of incense burning inside the house. A strong fragrance is spread all around. But no one could have ever imagined that Aftab had hidden the dead body in the house. Aftab bought a new fridge of 300 liters after the murder. Shraddha's body parts were wrapped well in a packet and put in the fridge. Aftab opened the fridge every day at 2 am. He would pick up the lover's body pieces one by one. He would then go to the nearby forest and scatter the fragments, one each day. Aftab killed Shraddha by suffocating her. After that, he cut the lover's body into pieces with a sharp weapon. A total of 35 pieces were made of Shraddha's body.