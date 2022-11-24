Aftab Poonawala burnt Shraddha with cigarettes, reveals friend

Aftab Poonawala, Shraddha Walkar's live-in partner and alleged murderer, used to give her cigarette burns but she desisted from approaching police as she wanted to give him another chance, one of her friends claimed.

After getting into a relationship with Poonawala, Walkar distanced herself from her family and all her friends, her college friend Rajat Shukla said while speaking to news channel ABP News.

In 2021, Shraddha shared with one of her close woman friends that Aftab burnt her with cigarette on her back, and we felt bad after hearing about this, he said.

Her friends then visited Poonawala and threatened to file a police complaint if he continued to ill-treat her, Shukla said. It was Shraddha who asked us to give him one more chance, and I think that cost her her life, he added.

Aftab Poonawala, 28, allegedly strangled his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, 27, at their rented accommodation in south Delhi’s Chhattarpur Pahadi on May 18, chopped up her body into 35 pieces, and dumped the body parts in forested areas in the national capital.