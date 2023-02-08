Aftab Poonawalla ground Shraddha Walkar's bones in stone grinder, says cops

Delhi Police in its charge sheet has disclosed gory details of the murder of Shraddha Walkar and how Aaftab Poonawala, the accused in the case, committed the crime. The police have also detailed Aaftab’s activities after the murder including his execution of plans to dispose off Shraddha’s body.

According to the police, to mislead the investigation the accused earlier said that he used a stone crusher to dispose of Shraddha’s bones and after grinding the bones and turning them to powder, he threw them on the road. However, the police said that he later retracted this statement.

Shraddha Walkar and Aaftab Poonawala had moved to Delhi in May last year. But the relationship was shaky and the two argued over multiple issues, including expenses and the many girlfriends of Aftaab Poonawala. He had girlfriends "all the way from Delhi to Dubai, the chargesheet mentions.

The body, chopped into 35 pieces, was kept in the fridge. The chargesheet says Poonawala would take the packages out of the fridge and keep them in the kitchen whenever one of his girlfriends came visiting.

Poonawala had kept Shraddha Walkar's cellphone. Google data revealed that her account was running from his phone after May 18. The chargesheet says he later disposed of her cellphone, along with her lipstick, in Mumbai.