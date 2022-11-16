Aftab transferred Rs 54K from Shraddha's account to buy fridge in which her severed head was kept

In a shocking disclosure, in the Shraddha murder case, accused Aftab Poonawala reportedly transferred around Rs 54,000 from Shraddha's bank account to his own. The money was later used to buy the refrigerator in which the chopped body parts of Shraddha Walkar were kept, as per sources from Delhi police.The money was transferred online between May 22 and May 26. On 11th November, when Aftab was interrogated jointly by officials from Delhi police and Vasai police, he said that he knew Shraddha's mobile password and transferred the money from her phone.As per reports, Aftab also spoke with Shraddha's friends from her Instagram because he had the passwords of all the accounts. Aftab posed as Shraddha after allegedly killing her so that her family and friends don't become suspicious. Later cops from Vasai police station recorded statements of Shraddha's friends to verify the details.

However, Aftab's claims have zero evidentiary value because the confessions were made under section 161 CrPC.During interrogation, Aftab told Delhi police, "On May 18, we fought and that day things went out of control and I killed her. I panicked for a while and I did not know what to do. If I had dumped the body in the middle of somewhere, the police would have caught me. I decided to find a way out and started searching on the internet. I browsed and surfed on the internet the whole night. I searched various websites to find how to cut the body and how to wipe the blood."Poonawala had studied hotel management and worked as a chef a few years ago. He had undergone a two-week training on how to cut meat, which he used to chop Walkar's body."He cut her body for two days," an official said.Police said Poonawala would pack the refrigerator's deep freezer with the pieces and put the remaining ones in the bottom tray. After some time, he would take the frozen pieces out to deep freeze those kept in the tray.He also used incense sticks and room freshener to suppress the foul smell.Poonawala and Walkar met each other on an online dating app. Later, they started working for the same call centre in Mumbai and fell in love. But their families objected to the relationship as they belonged to different faiths, prompting the couple to move out of the financial capital.

