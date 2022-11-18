Aftab used hot water and bleach powder to soften Shraddha's body for chopping

Police are investigating why Aftab Poonawala, who allegedly killed his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and cut her body into pieces in Delhi's Mehrauli, ended up getting a water bill even when 20,000 litres are free every month. A constantly running tap to mask any chopping sounds, hot water to wash blood off the body, and chemical mixed with water to remove stains from the flat - these are theories that cops are considering around the Rs 300 pending bill.

Now more chilling details have emerged in Shraddha Walkar murder case. According to Delhi Police sources, Aftab would pour hot water on Shraddha’s body to soften it so that it would be easy to chop. He bought an immersion rod water heater and a refrigerator on May 19. So that he could chop up the body and store it.He would first heat the water, mix some bleaching powder in it, and pour it on Shraddha’s body to soften it after rigor mortis (stiffening of the body muscles due to chemical changes after death) set in. Police seized the fridge, the immersion water heater, a vacuum cleaner, and bleaching powder from Aftab's house. Aftab Poonawala (28) allegedly strangled Walkar in May this year and cut her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in south Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the national capital over several days past midnight.