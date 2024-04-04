After 17 hours long efforts, toddler Satwik Mujagonda rescued from borewell

Vijayapura, April 4 Satwik Mujagonda, the two-year-old boy who had fallen into an open borewell in Lachchana village in Karnataka's Vijaypua district, was rescued on Thursday after a 17-hour-long operation.

Sathwik had fallen into the borewell at his parent's agricultural field on Wednesday while he was playing.

The boy was stuck 20 feet inside the open borewell. Authorities said that a parallel pit was drilled with the help of two JCBs. Later, a horizontal hole was made to reach out to the boy.

After the rescue, the child was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance with his parents.

Earlier in the day, the authorities, family and people heaved a sigh of relief on hearing the toddler's cries on the camera.

The camera had also recorded the movements of the toddler's legs.

The rescue operation was delayed as a boulder surfaced while digging a parallel pit, said the authorities.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor