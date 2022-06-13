After 3-hour questioning, Rahul Gandhi reaches ED office for 2nd round of interrogation

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reached the Enforcement Directorate office in Delhi for the second round of interrogation after a break, to appear in the National Herald case here on Monday.

He was questioned for nearly three hours in connection with the case. Sources said that during the first round of questioning, Gandhi was asked about his assets and bank accounts in and outside the country.

"He was asked about his assets abroad," sources said.

According to an official, three senior officers of the financial probe agency questioned the former Congress president.

"The team consisted of two Assistant Directors and one Deputy Director," said the official.

Apart from Rahul, his mother and interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi has also been summoned in the same case. She will appear before the financial probe agency on June 23.