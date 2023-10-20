After 31 years of service, man in UP booked for using fake educational certificates

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Oct 20 A local court here has ordered police to register a case against a man who worked as a government employee for 31 years on fake documents.

Sudhir Kumar (62), a resident of Alawalpur in Muzaffarnagar, had been working as a driver with UP State Road Transport Corporation on fake papers.

He retired two years ago from the Khatauli Roadways bus depot.

A complaint was lodged about his fake educational certificates to secure the job after which the court ordered action.

According to police, complainant Deepak Tandon, who is known to the accused, alleged that Kumar's date of birth on his certificates from class 1 to 10 is August 15, 1965 whereas his real date of birth is August 15, 1961.

Kumar procured certificates from an educational institution to meet the age requirement for the UPSRTC job.

