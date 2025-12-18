After 36 days, mortal remains of Rajasthan youth to return from Saudi Arabia

Jaipur, Dec 18 The mortal remains of 19-year-old Ramesh Kumar Meghwal, a resident of Meghwalon ki Dhani in Rajasthan’s Balotra district, who died under suspicious circumstances in Saudi Arabia, will return home on Thursday -- 36 days after his death.

The body is scheduled to arrive in Jaipur from Saudi Arabia on Thursday afternoon. A hearing in the case was held at the Rajasthan High Court in Jodhpur on Wednesday, with the next hearing slated for Thursday.

Charmesh Sharma, former director of the Rajasthan Seed Corporation, who had moved a petition before the President’s Secretariat, said the mortal remains would reach Jaipur in the second half of the day. The body was flown from Saudi Arabia to New Delhi at 12.05 a.m. on December 18 and will be transported onward to Jaipur.

Lok Sabha MP Ummeda Ram Beniwal has arranged an ambulance to carry the body from Jaipur to Meghwalon ki Dhani in Balotra. Ramesh’s cousin Gajaram said that his brother Gainaram Meghwal, along with family members Motaram Meghwal, Devaram and Sukhdev, left Balotra on Wednesday evening with Sharma to receive the body at Jaipur Airport.

Ramesh had travelled to Saudi Arabia for employment on October 11 and died there on November 13, 2025, under suspicious circumstances. As the body was not repatriated to India, his mother, Tiju Devi, filed a petition in the Rajasthan High Court on December 10.

Taking note of the matter, Justice Nupur Bhati on December 11 issued a notice to the Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in New Delhi and sought responses from the Governments of India and Rajasthan.

Following the High Court’s intervention, Saudi authorities handed over the body to the Indian Embassy, after which a No Objection Certificate (NOC) was issued, clearing the way for its repatriation.

