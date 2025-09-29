After alarming groundwater dip in Lucknow, NGT seeks report on block-wise management plan

New Delhi, Sep 29 The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought a status report on the implementation of the block-wise groundwater management plan prepared by the Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) for Lucknow, where the water table has reportedly dropped by as much as 160 feet over the past decade.

A Bench headed by Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava was hearing a suo motu case registered following a news report stating that in areas such as Azad Nagar of Geetapalli, groundwater that was available at a depth of 80 feet a decade ago is now found at 240 feet.

In its order passed on September 26, the Bench, also comprising Justice A. Senthil Vel, recorded the submissions of the Lucknow District Magistrate and the Municipal Commissioner, who sought four weeks’ time to place on record details of water bodies falling within the territorial jurisdiction of Lucknow Municipal Corporation, the extent of encroachments on them, and their present condition.

During the hearing, the Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA) pointed to its report disclosing that a National Aquifer Mapping (NAQUIM) study had been conducted in Lucknow district in 2021.

Based on this study, the Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) prepared block-wise management plans, suggesting measures such as artificial recharge, water conservation, and improved water-use efficiency to check the further decline of groundwater.

After the counsel representing the District Magistrate and the Municipal Commissioner sought time to file details on the progress made in implementing the block-wise management plan, the NGT allowed the request and adjourned the matter for further hearing to December 17.

In May last year, the green tribunal took note of the press report stating that the rainwater harvesting schemes of the Municipal Corporation and the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) existed only on paper and had “failed miserably”, with most apartments lacking proper facilities to store rainwater.

Observing that the news article raised substantial issues under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, and the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, the NGT had taken suo motu cognizance of the matter and issued notice to the authorities, including the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board, Lucknow Nagar Nigam, Lucknow Development Authority, and the District Magistrate, Lucknow.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor